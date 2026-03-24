<p>The Centre on Tuesday said that India has adequate stocks of petrol, diesel and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG</a>, and that all refineries are operating at high capacity despite disruptions linked to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> situation.<br><br>Though panic buying of petrol triggered by rumours led to unusually high sales in some areas, fuel retail outlets across the country remain fully functional, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, told reporters here.<br><br>She urged citizens not to engage in hoarding and to rely on official information.</p>.India taps stranded ships amid LPG shortage triggered by West Asia conflict.<p>Sharma said domestic LPG production has been stepped up, with no reported dry-outs at distributorships, even as supply remains under pressure due to the prevailing geopolitical situation. Deliveries continue as normal, she added.<br><br>The government is pushing a shift from LPG to piped natural gas (PNG), with city gas companies accelerating connections and over 7,500 new domestic and commercial PNG links activated in the past day. States have been urged to expedite approvals for expanding city gas distribution networks, she said.</p>