Govt seeks public comments on draft guidelines for regulation of dark patterns on online platforms

'False Urgency' means falsely stating or implying the sense of urgency or scarcity so as to mislead a user into making an immediate purchase or take an immediate action, which may lead to a purchase.

'Basket sneaking' means inclusion of additional items such as products, services, payments to charity/donation at the time of checkout from a platform, without the consent of the user, such that the total amount payable by the user is more than the amount payable for the products and/or services chosen by the user.