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Govt slashes Vodafone Idea AGR dues by about 27% to Rs 64,046 crore, payment to start after 5 yrs

Following reassessment, Vi has to pay a minimum of Rs 100 crore annually over four years between March’ 2032 and March’ 2035.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 16:27 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 16:27 IST
India NewsVodafone IdeaAGR

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