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Govt strengthens legal metrology with 40 new GATC certificates : Pralhad Joshi

Joshi also announced the launch of the e-Maap portal, a unified digital platform for registration and enforcement-related services under Legal Metrology.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 16:22 IST
India NewsPralhad JoshiDepartment of Legal Metrology

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