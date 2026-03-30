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Govt taken steps to mitigate risks arising from West Asia conflict: MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

In addition, an Inter-Ministerial Group on supply chain resilience has been operationalised to monitor the situation and coordinate facilitation measures related to exports and imports.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 10:52 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsWest Asia

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