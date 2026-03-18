Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Govt taking action against coaching centres for misleading ads: Pralhad Joshi

Issues of misleading advertisements by coaching centres have come down relatively, Joshi said, adding that many measures have been taken against violation of consumer protection rights.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 08:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 08:55 IST
India NewsPralhad Joshicoaching centres

Follow us on :

Follow Us