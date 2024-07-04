Govt team finds no discrimination against married women in Foxconn

Chennai: A high-level team from the Union Labour Ministry, which visited the Foxconn manufacturing unit in Sriperumbudur near here earlier this week, was told by the local management of the Taiwanese electronics giant and its employees that married women are not being “discriminated against” in the sprawling campus.

The five-member team led by A Narasaiah, Regional Labour Commissioner (Central) visited the Foxconn premises, where high-end Apple iPhones are also assembled, on July 1 and spent several hours interacting with the management and married women employees.

“We verified the company’s recruitment rules procedure and saw whether Labour Laws are being implemented. We also verified whether the company was prompt in paying employee benefits, including EPF. Later, we also interacted with HR executives and senior officials of the company,” a source in the know told DH.