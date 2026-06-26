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Govt to amend NDPS Act to plug loopholes exploited by narco syndicates: Amit Shah

The home minister also spoke about "success achieved" by agencies in tackling the drug menace in the country.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 08:55 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 08:55 IST
India NewsAmit ShahNDPS Act

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