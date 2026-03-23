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Govt to deploy 10,000 AC e-buses in 116 cities by 2027

Once the distribution of the first 10,000 buses is completed by 2027 under the PM-eBus Sewa scheme, a second scheme will be launched to supply an additional 35,000 e-buses to states.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 12:44 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 12:44 IST
India Newse-buses

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