<p>New Delhi: The government is soon bringing a Bill in Rajya Sabha to maintain the existing system of deputation of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ips">IPS</a> officers in paramilitary forces, which will override a Supreme Court order.</p><p>The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill 2026 has been circulated among Rajya Sabha MPs seeking to regulate the general rules governing the recruitment and conditions of service of Group A General Duty Officers and other officers.</p><p>According to the Bill, 50% of Inspectors General and 67% Additional Directors General in paramilitary forces will be filled by deputation. The posts in the ranks of Special Director General and Director General shall be filled by deputation only, it said.</p><p>The Bill was brought in to override a May 2025 Supreme Court judgement that ruled for progressively reducing IPS deputation up to the rank of Inspector General in two years in paramilitary so that direct recruits could get promotions.</p>.Election Commission orders posting of 5 IPS officers as DIGs in poll-bound Bengal.<p>Recently, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha wrote to the government asking it to desist from bringing any such bill that will be detrimental to the prospects of paramilitary officers.</p><p>"It is considered necessary to enact an umbrella law to regulate the recruitment and conditions of service of Group A General Duty Officers and </p><p>other officers appointed to the Central Armed Police Forces and other rules regarding these forces, with a view to ensuring legislative clarity, preserving its operational distinctiveness, and harmonising judicial directions with administrative and federal requirements," it said.</p><p>The Bill argued that the paramilitary forces perform functions of national security in close coordination with state authorities and in the interest of maintaining Centre-State relationship and ensuring close coordination between the Union and the States, the IPS officers are necessary for effective functioning of these forces.</p><p>It said it is considered necessary to enact an umbrella law to regulate the recruitment and conditions of service of Group A General Duty Officers and other officers appointed to the forces and other rules regarding these forces, with a view to ensuring legislative clarity, preserving its operational distinctiveness, and harmonising judicial directions with administrative and federal requirements. </p><p>"Historically, Indian Police Service officers are an integral and important part of the Central Armed Police Forces, who have been serving on deputation along with officers and members of these Forces...it is essential to maintain the existing system of deputation of the Indian Police Service Officers in the Central Armed Police Forces," the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill said.</p>