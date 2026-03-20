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Govt to introduce Bill in RS to retain IPS deputation in paramilitary forces

The Bill was brought in to override a May 2025 Supreme Court judgement that ruled for progressively reducing IPS deputation up to the rank of Inspector General in two years in paramilitary.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 18:52 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 18:52 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtRajya SabhaBillips officers

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