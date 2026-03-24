Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Govt to redirect 90 lakh tonnes of FCI broken rice to ethanol industry from next year: Food Secretary

At present, broken rice constitutes 25 per cent of the grains distributed free of cost to around 80 crore people under the government’s food security scheme.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 09:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 March 2026, 09:35 IST
India NewsEthanolFood Corporation of Indiarice

Follow us on :

Follow Us