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Govt to soon restore conversion of DDA properties from leasehold to freehold: Manohar Lal

Since January this year, conversion of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) properties has been on hold after it adopted new circle rates announced by the Delhi government.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 18:39 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 18:39 IST
India NewsManohar Lal KhattarDDA

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