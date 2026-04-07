<p>New Delhi: The Centre will soon finalise the conversion rates of registration charges, paving the way for the resumption of the process for converting properties from leasehold to freehold in the national capital, Union minister Manohar Lal announced on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The conversion of a leasehold property to freehold means changing its ownership status from rental to total ownership.</p>.<p>Since January this year, conversion of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) properties has been on hold after it adopted new circle rates announced by the Delhi government.</p>.Electricity Amendment Bill with cost-reflective provision likely in Budget Session: Manohar Lal.<p>"We will put a proposal in the cabinet for approval of conversion charges for DDA and L&DO properties; the rates will be finalised very soon," said Lal, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs.</p>.<p>Currently, the Delhi government, DDA and Land and Development Office (L&DO) all have three different circle rates. As per the notification issued in January 2026, the circle rate decided by the Delhi government will be applicable for the other two agencies as well, he added.</p>.<p>"However, there are conversion rates, registration and other technicalities which are being worked out for other agencies," Lal further said.</p>.<p>As per an order issued by the DDA's land disposal department, that, effective January 2, 2026, new applications for freehold conversion will not be accepted until further notice.</p>.<p>According to officials, the authority later on January 9 said that it has implemented revised circle rates notified by the Delhi government to calculate conversion charges; however, new applications are not being processed currently. </p>