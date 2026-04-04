<p>The Centre on Saturday urged citizens not to panic buy petrol, diesel and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG</a>, adding that supplies are adequate to meet demands despite disruptions linked to the closure of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait%20of%20hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a>.</p><p>The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in a a statement said the government is taking proactive steps to ensure the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and cooking gas and urged people to rely only on official information and conserve energy.</p><p>Since the war started on February 28, the government has prioritised domestic LPG and piped natural gas (PNG) supplies, particularly for households, hospitals and essential services. It has also taken measures to boost refinery output and manage demand, including extending LPG refill intervals.</p>.'No need to panic': Govt claims 60 days of oil stocks, eight lakh tonnes of LPG secured.<p>Authorities have also taken actions against hoarding and black marketing, conducting more than 3,700 raids and issuing around 1,000 show-cause notices to LPG distributors, with 27 dealerships suspended so far.</p><p>The ministry said that there is pressure from the geopolitical situation but maintained that there are no reports of LPG shortages at distributor points, adding that about 51 lakh cylinders were delivered on Friday and online bookings accounted for 95 per cent of the total demand.</p><p>However, commercial LPG supplies have been capped at 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, while alternative fuels, such as kerosene and coal, are being deployed to meet demand.</p><p>The government said it is ensuring supply of natural gas to households and transport sectors, while industrial and fertiliser sector allocations are being gradually increased, supported by incoming LNG cargoes.</p><p>"All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, and petrol pumps across the country remain fully stocked," the ministry said.</p>.LPG crisis deepens as half of Bengaluru pumps shut.<p>Further, the government has cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 to protect consumers from rising global oil prices, while imposed export levies on diesel and aviation fuel to boost domestic availability.</p><p>The ministry said state governments have been asked to intensify monitoring, counter misinformation and ensure smooth distribution of fuels, reiterating that India's overall energy supplies remain secured. </p>