Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Govt urges not to panic buy fuel, says supplies adequate despite Strait of Hormuz disruption

It has also taken measures to boost refinery output and manage demand, including extending LPG refill intervals.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 11:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 April 2026, 11:40 IST
India NewsfuelLPGStrait of Hormuz

Follow us on :

Follow Us