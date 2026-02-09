Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Govt walked extra mile to make Parliament 'redundant': Congress MP Manish Tewari

Lok Sabha continued to see repeated disruptions by the Opposition benches as they demanded a discussion on the India-US trade framework in Parliament today.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 09:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 09:06 IST
CongressManish Tewari

Follow us on :

Follow Us