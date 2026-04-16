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Govt wants to 'bulldoze' delimitation in name of women's reservation bill: Congress

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to tweak the women's quota law was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday after a division of votes.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 08:52 IST
India NewsCongressLok SabhaIndia PoliticsGovernmentGaurav Gogoiwomen reservation

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