Graduate Primary Teachers appointment: SC declines Ktka govt's plea for urgent hearing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has declined a plea by the Karnataka government to advance the date of hearing in a matter concerning 11,494 appointment orders issued by the state authorities for the post of Graduate Primary Teacher, in the recruitment process conducted after a notification issued on March 21, 2022.
A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah rejected a request made by senior advocate Devadatt Kamat on behalf of the Karnataka government.
The court said the matter would be taken up on February 19, a date already notified.
On January 3, 2024, the top court had stayed the Karnataka HC's division bench order allowing the state government to go ahead with recruitment as per the list of March 08, 2023. The court's order has come on a batch of petitions filed by unsuccessful candidates. The controversy arose out of rejection of income cum caste certificate and treating candidates belonging to OBC category as general category candidates.
Subsequently, the Karnataka government filed an application to modify January 3, 2024 order to avoid grave consequences not only to working teachers but to students as well.
The application filed through advocate D L Chidananda also claimed that the State of Karnataka would be disabled from delivering on its obligation to promote high standards of primary education, if the order of stay was allowed to operate.