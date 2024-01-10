Graduate Primary Teachers appointment: SC declines Ktka govt's plea for urgent hearing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has declined a plea by the Karnataka government to advance the date of hearing in a matter concerning 11,494 appointment orders issued by the state authorities for the post of Graduate Primary Teacher, in the recruitment process conducted after a notification issued on March 21, 2022.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah rejected a request made by senior advocate Devadatt Kamat on behalf of the Karnataka government.

The court said the matter would be taken up on February 19, a date already notified.