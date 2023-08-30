Grand arrangements in place for I.N.D.I.A meet in Mumbai starting Aug 31

The arriving leaders are being accorded grand welcome at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport in Mumbai as well as the hotel, where all of them are staying and would hold deliberations.

Putting up such a grand show was not an easy task for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the marquee anti-BJP alliance in Maharashtra, which took up the responsibility of hosting the two-day conference on Thursday and Friday.

As many as 38 meetings were held to plan the arrangements, security, transport, and logistics.

For security and traffic arrangements, the MVA team has also held a meeting with Mumbai police chief Vivek Phansalkar.

After the successful 23 June Patna and 17-18 July Bengaluru meetings, the task fell on the MVA team.

Accordingly, a team was formed comprising Maharashtra Congress working president Naseem Khan, Mumbai Congress president Prof Varsha Gaikwad, former Mumbai unity chiefs Sanjay Nirupam and Milind Deora, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai, MLA Aaditya Thackeray, NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, state unit president Jayant Patil, senior leader Narendra Verma, and Jitendra Awhad among others.

The team was regularly briefing NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and veteran Congressman Ashok Chavan - all former Maharashtra CMs and state Congress president Nana Patole.

“A series of meetings were held and people were assigned specific responsibilities,” a senior Congress leader told DH on Wednesday.

“Macro and micro level planning was done,” the leader said, adding that one of the major tasks was to accommodate all the leaders in one building.