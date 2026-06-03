Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Great Nicobar Island not a substitute for primary data collection': Jairam Ramesh to Minister Bhupendra Yadav

Ramesh, who was the Union Environment Minister in the UPA era, said the studies Yadav mentioned were not even based on primary data collected over a "single seasonal cycle" as claimed.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 13:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2026, 13:30 IST
India NewsJairam RameshNicobarEnvironment Ministry

Follow us on :

Follow Us