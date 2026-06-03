'Great Nicobar Island not a substitute for primary data collection': Jairam Ramesh to Minister Bhupendra Yadav

<p>New Delhi: Historical records from the Great Nicobar Island are “not a substitute” for the primary data collection and specific studies that the Union government’s controversial transshipment port project is lacking, Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jairam-ramesh">Jairam Ramesh</a> said on Wednesday after the Centre admitted that the primary environment data was collected for only a single season.</p><p>Responding to a letter from Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in which he admitted that primary data was collected for only a single season, Ramesh pointed out how the Rs 92,000 crore port and associated infrastructure lacks the foundational data and studies required by the rules.</p>.Bhupender Yadav denies Jairam Ramesh's claim, says Great Nicobar project clearance based on robust assessment.<p>Yadav argued that the single season’s data was integrated with historical records maintained by various institutes under the Union Environment Minister before the project was given a green light.</p><p>Ramesh, who was the Union Environment Minister in the UPA era, said the studies Yadav mentioned were not even based on primary data collected over a "single seasonal cycle" as claimed.</p><p>“You are very aware of the difference between primary data collected at the project site and its impact areas and secondary data collected from pre-existing studies. Secondary data is just not a substitute for primary data collection and project specific studies,” the Congress leader wrote.</p><p>The two ministers have been exchanging letters on the GNI project for the last two years with Ramesh digging out flaws in the regulatory approvals accorded to the mega project and Yadav defending it.</p><p>Yadav quoted National Green Tribunal verdicts that exonerated the ambitious project, but Ramesh said the NGT and minister overlooked the EIA Guidance Manual for Ports, which states that "physical, chemical and biological data has to be collected in two to three seasons so as to understand their impact in different seasons like pre- and post-monsoon".</p>.Great Nicobar project commercial enterprise; ecological havoc assured: Jairam Ramesh to environment minister .<p>On the Centre’s refusal to disclose the High Power Committee’s report on security grounds, the Congress leader said the government, faced with incontrovertible evidence of ecological damage at the GNI, was emphasising the project’s supposed strategic rationale.</p><p>“India's strategic objectives will be better met by the expansion of INS Baaz located in Campbell Bay on Great Nicobar as well as other assets of the Andaman and Nicobar Command across that archipelago. The Great Nicobar Island project as presently conceived is overwhelmingly a commercial enterprise,” he wrote.</p>