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Greatest setback for workers' rights since Independence: Congress on new labour codes

'For crores of India's workers, these codes promise a future of hire-and-fire policies, contract employment, and limited space for unionisation,' Kharge said in a statement.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 06:28 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 06:28 IST
India NewsCongressMallikarjun KhargeLabour Codes

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