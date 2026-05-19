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Green tech, innovation Strategic Partnership: India, Nordic nations pledge to elevate ties

In a joint press statement after the 3rd India-Nordic Summit, Prime Minister Modi said that they will continue to work together to strengthen the rules-based global order.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 14:38 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 14:38 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiNorway

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