'Grievances will be resolved in 30 days': Stalin launces new initiative to bring government close to people

"The people's grievances will be resolved in 30 days and the scheme will be implemented under my direct supervision," the chief minister said.

The scheme would devote special attention to redressing the grievances of the differently-abled and the aged, he added.

The camps will be held in two phases. It has been planned to conduct 1,745 camps in corporations, municipalities, town panchayats, and village panchayats in all the districts in the first phase, excluding Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram districts, which were affected by cyclone Michaung.

Thirteen key government departments will register the people's grievences at the camps and the petitions received will be uploaded on Makkaludan Muthalvar's website.

Stalin laid the foundation stone for Semmozhi Poonga, a botanical garden, in the city, on the occasion.