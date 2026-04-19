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Group of intellectuals, lawyers, social activists demand immediate end to SIR

The demand was placed at a seminar organised by the human rights organisation 'Janhastakshep' here at the Press Club of India on Saturday, according to a press release issued by the organiser.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 08:41 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 08:41 IST
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