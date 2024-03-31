Growing systems, growing threats: India’s digital infra

While DigiYatra, like many digital services, will remain free in the sense of not levying a financial fee for its use, it is intended to make money by selling your data. This is expressly stated within the DigiYatra Policy, and even the experience of the smartphone application that introduces value-added services like cab and hotel bookings. When made operational, it will supposedly be done only with passenger consent. However, it is a reasonable apprehension to lack trust, given the manner in which initial sign-ups already by forced registrations.