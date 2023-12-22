GSI to install AI to make mineral exploration more efficient

New Delhi: Geological Survey of India (GSI) is planning to install advanced technologies like drones, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for more efficient and accurate mineral exploration.

The move will also result in saving time and resources and discover hidden mineral deposits, according to a statement.

GSI Director General Janardan Prasad said with the use of AI and ML technology in the field of mineral exploration, integration of various datasets using time-tested machine learning algorithms are gaining popularity because of their accuracy in delineating potential areas for mineralisation, according to a statement by the mines ministry.