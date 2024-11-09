Guarantees and 'maal' star in political rows; 'anti-government' samosas book surprise guest spot

<p>Hello reader, </p><p>Seen the flashing TV screens screaming 'State of War' as the Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls approach? Watched 'battles' break out in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly over the Article 370 resolution? What about the Waqf board's supposed 'land jihad' under Congress rule? </p><p>There was much drama on the world stage too — after Amit Shah was named as the 'mastermind' behind the attacks on Khalistani leaders on foreign soil and Trump ascended to become USA's 47th President.</p><p>You know it has been a helluva week so far and here is your guide to all that happened, here on DH Political Theatre.</p><p><strong>After 'vote jihad' in Maharashtra, BJP gets loud about 'land jihad' in Karnataka</strong></p>.<p>BJP held <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/waqf-properties-row-karnataka-bjp-stages-state-wide-protest-against-congress-government-3260981">statewide protests</a> on Monday in Karnataka over the Waqf Board’s claims on land parcels in the state. ‘Land jihad’ screamed BJP, targetting the ruling Congress.</p><p>The protests came on the heels of a 'fact-finding' mission by the Chairman of the JPC on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-waqf-row-jpc-chairperson-suspects-administrative-intervention-3266227">Jagdambika Pal</a>. Questioning how properties of farmers, mutts, archaeological sites were being flagged as Waqf properties, he said, "Records of rights are being changed. How is it possible to change records without involvement of administration officials?"</p><p>The Karnataka government accused the BJP of '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/waqf-issue-jpc-chiefs-talks-with-karnataka-farmers-creates-row-3266983">politicising</a>' the issue with Siddaramaiah describing Pal's visit as purely "political" while his deputy D K Shivakumar called the visit the "drama company's" latest tour. But the state govt, nonetheless, also did direct the revenue department not to act further on the notices that have been issued declaring plots waqf land — a move Pal termed as a 'temporary solution'. </p><p><strong>Meanwhile, Amit Shah's alleged Khalistani 'Solution' has triggered a new low in India-Canada relations</strong></p>.<p>After Canada's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison last week named Home Minister Amit Shah in a <em>Washington Post</em> article as the one to order the campaign of violence targeting Sikh separatists, India publicly hit back, announcing on November 2 to the press of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/will-have-serious-consequences-india-summons-canada-high-commission-official-over-charges-against-amit-shah-3259724">how it had lodged a protest</a> against the "absurd and baseless" claims. </p><p>In the proxy battle through media outlets, Canada also banned access to the web portal <em>Australia Today</em> for publishing a report on EAM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/highlights-hypocrisy-india-reacts-after-canada-bans-australia-today-for-carrying-s-jaishankars-interview-3266575">S Jaishankar</a>'s press conference. India called foul, calling the Trudeau administration 'hypocritical'. </p><p>After Khalistani extremists clashed with Hindu devotees near a temple at Brampton in Canada, Modi also asked the Justin Trudeau’s government to uphold the rule of law while condemning the “deliberate attack”.</p><p>Undeterred by accusations of ordering assassinations abroad, Shah, on 'Home' turf, said the Ministry will soon announce a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/govt-to-come-up-with-a-national-counter-terrorism-policy-soon-says-amit-shah-3266192">National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy</a>.</p><p><strong>While MEA took care of 'anti-India' forces abroad, closer home, Yogi's war cry against anti-nationals took on new life.</strong></p>.<p>Yogi's spicy '<em>Batenge toh Katenge</em>' slogan took on new steam ahead of the UP bypolls. As BJP hard sold the slogan, Opposition parties' <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/samajwadi-party-others-aim-to-counter-adityanaths-batenge-to-katenge-remark-with-similar-sounding-slogans-as-up-bypolls-approach-3260390">remixed it</a> to send a very different message to voters.</p><p>Samajwadi Party (SP) was first to the post with ‘’<em>na batenge, na katenge</em>" before following it up with a cheeky dig at Adityanath in posters that read, "<em>Mathadheesh batenge aur katenge</em>, PDA (<em>pichda, dalit, alpsankhyak) jodegi aur jitegi</em>" (the heads of mutts will divide and slaughter, the PDA will unite everyone and win). </p><p>BSP's Mayawati, not to be left behind, posted on X, "BSP <em>se judenge toh aage badhenge</em>".</p><p><strong>But it was J&K that saw actual bloodshed in a fresh wave of terror attacks</strong></p>.<p>On Saturday, a gunfight in the old city Khanyar area resulted in the death of a Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). This was followed by a grenade attack on a busy flea market on Sunday, marking the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/after-brief-lull-militancy-returns-to-srinagar-with-back-to-back-terror-attacks-3260423">first major acts of terrorism</a> after a lull of around one year. J&K Police <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/jk-police-arrests-three-in-sunday-market-grenade-attack-case-3268299">later arrested</a> three local men allegedly involved in the attack under UAPA.</p><p><strong>Things weren't too peaceful inside the J&K Assembly either</strong></p>.<p>The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was thrown into chaos for the third consecutive day on Friday over a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/watch-ruckus-in-jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-again-engineer-rashids-brother-marshalled-out-of-the-house-3267755">controversial resolution</a> calling for the restoration of special status to the former state under Article 370.<br><br>On Thursday, a scuffle had broken out in the Assembly after Baramulla MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh brought a banner saying, “we demand restoration of Article 370 and 35A and the release of political prisoners.”</p><p>The controversial resolution had opposition members from the BJP clashing with ruling NC's members in the assembly while parties like People’s Conference (PC), Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and AIP quickly escalated tensions over how NC wasn't doing enough and was hand-in-glove with BJP over the matter.</p><p>MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, who is jailed MP Engineer Rashid's brother, was <a href="https://x.com/PTI_News/status/1854763384442700280?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1854763384442700280%7Ctwgr%5E8e10475df002b89b009606ad2c713a8c1341eec5%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdeccanherald.quintype.com%2Fstory%2F934578d4-3b29-4f3d-8d8e-4c6d8189b776">shoved out</a> of the assembly while other leaders jumped into the well of the House, shouting slogans. Peace, inside and outside the assembly, seems like a pipe dream for now in the state.</p>.<p><strong>Another war has broken out, this time over 'guarantees'.</strong></p>.<p>Both Congress and the BJP are relying heavily on 'guarantees' and 'yojnas' to pull them through any voter disenchantment amid the campaign for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, and bypolls in 15 other states. So, no wonder both parties are hell-bent on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-says-congress-badly-exposed-kharge-calls-modi-guarantees-a-cruel-joke-3258863">besmirching the other</a> about overambitious poll promises. </p><p>Modi claimed Congress stood “badly exposed” for promising undeliverable poll SOPs but Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge returned fire by stating that ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ is a “cruel joke”.</p><p>The face-off took place on X a day after Kharge had rapped Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for “creating doubts” over guarantees and advised leaders not to announce poll promises without looking into state finances.</p><p>Political pundits are saying the continuation of this spat is 'guaranteed' too. </p><p><strong>While freebies were being discussed in Karnataka, it was another kind of '</strong><em><strong>maal</strong></em><strong>' that took centrestage in Maharashtra.</strong> </p>.<p>Arvind Sawant, a senior leader in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, triggered a political storm in poll-bound Maharashtra after he called Shiv Sena candidate and fashion designer Shaina NC “imported maal”. An outraged Shaina fired back, "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/maharashtra/maharashtra-assembly-elections-2024-mahila-hoon-maal-nahi-shaina-n-c-slams-arvind-sawant-over-controversial-statement-3258531">Mahila hoon, Maal nahi</a>". She later added, “Look at his mindset, calling a woman ‘maal’. This same voter will make him ‘behaal’ in the elections.”</p><p>Sawant took a day to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/maharashtra/maharashtra-assembly-elections-2024-arvind-sawant-issues-apology-for-his-remark-on-shaina-n-c-says-he-is-being-targeted-intentionally-3259666">apologise</a> even as the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against him following a protest staged by Shiv Sena’s women’s wing outside the Nagpada police station. </p><p>The spat has intensified the tensions among the Shiv Sena factions.</p><p>And what of the NCP factions? While Ajit Pawar wanted voters in Baramati to give him the same happiness as 'saheb' (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/maharashtra/maharashtra-assembly-elections-2024-you-made-saheb-happy-in-lok-sabha-polls-now-make-me-happy-ajit-pawar-tells-baramati-voters-3260341">uncle Sharad Pawar</a>) got in the Lok Sabha polls, the NCP (SP) chief hinted at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra-assembly-elections-2024-sharad-pawar-hints-at-retirement-3262638">retirement</a>. </p><p><strong>It really wasn't a day for women globally either, with Kamala Harris conceding to a jubilant Donald Trump.</strong> </p>.<p>Yes, it is four more years of Trump jokes for late night hosts in the US. Trump took no time to state that he had only survived the assassination attempt on him so he could 'save' America. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/uk-pm-starmer-covers-defence-security-in-first-call-with-trump-3266442">'Friendly' nations leaders</a>, on the other hand, scrambled to 'save' their country's own <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/zelenskyy-says-he-is-unaware-of-details-of-trump-plan-to-end-war-bridles-at-ceasefire-talk-3267391">current status quos</a> with the US in the face of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/united-nations-warily-awaits-donald-trumps-return-to-power-3267950">'Great Disrupter'</a> himself. </p>.<p>While others, like <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/as-trump-putin-warm-up-to-revive-old-ties-china-says-us-russia-ties-their-mutual-matter-3268717">Putin and Xi</a> have put on their 'wait and watch' face, India has presented itself as largely neutral to the results but with a hint of worry about the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/even-us-under-trump-will-have-to-encourage-economically-justifiable-mobility-says-s-jaishankar-3267367">evaporation of lucrative work visas</a>, especially after things with Canada have gone south. </p><p>But, we have saved the best for last.</p><p><strong>The proof is in the pudding, or in this case, samosas.</strong> </p>.<p>In a fracas that seemed ripped from <em>The Onion</em>, samosas became the centre on an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/himachal-pradesh/samosas-served-to-cms-staff-instead-of-sukhu-cid-probe-calls-act-anti-govt-3266578">'anti-government</a>' row. </p><p>After refreshments were served to the staff of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu instead of the CM himself, the mistake has assumed disproportionate dimensions following a CID probe that termed the goof up an "anti-government" act.</p><p>Later, the CID confirmed that the CM in fact <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/himachal-pradesh/cm-sukhu-does-not-eat-samosas-cid-adds-twist-to-himachal-row-3268007">did not "eat samosas"</a> and that statement has surely lost Sukhu the support of all the halwais in the state.</p><p>So that's it for another week. See you next Saturday!</p><p>Exit Stage Left</p><p>DH Newsletters Team</p>