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Gujarat ATS foils narcotic smuggling bid from Pakistan

The team apprehended two individuals traveling in the car who have been identified as Shankarram Rameshram and Salman Lalakhan, both residents of Ramsar, Barmer, Rajasthan.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsGujaratPakistanDrugs

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