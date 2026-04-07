<p>Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) with the help of its Rajasthan counterpart arrested two persons with a consignment of narcotic substance which is said to have been smuggled from Pakistan. </p><p>ATS had received confidential information that "two individuals from Rajasthan -- Shankarram and Salman, were bringing a consignment of narcotic substance called methamphetamine from the international border of Rajasthan through a Pakistani smuggler and are coming to deliver it to their associates."</p>.Gujarat ATS busts illegal drug factory in Uttar Pradesh, two arrested.<p>Acting on the information, Gujarat ATS informed its counterpart in Rajasthan who carried out a joint operation.</p><p>On Monday evening, the joint team intercepted a car and during checking, they found the suspected narcotic substance weighing about 5 kg, whose worth in international markets is said to be around Rs 25 crore. </p><p>The team apprehended the two individuals traveling in the car who have been identified as Shankarram Rameshram and Salman Lalakhan, both residents of Ramsar, Barmer, Rajasthan. </p><p>"During the preliminary interrogation of the above accused, it was revealed that the narcotic substance methamphetamine was smuggled across the border from Pakistan by a person named Masaat S/o Mubarak, resident of the Tharparkar area of Pakistan, and was dropped in Barmer district," ATS official stated.</p><p>They said that from the cell phones of the accused, "important digital evidence such as WhatsApp chats, call records and videos have also been recovered, which may help in obtaining further information about the entire network."</p><p>Sources said that the duo collected the consignment from a pit near the fenced India-Pakistan border. "What they have described to us is that the packets had been buried in advance, and its location was shared via a video message. We don't know yet how the consignment made its way into Indian territory," sources said. </p>