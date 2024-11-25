Home
Gujarat-based speech-impaired girl drowns in Indore

Angry citizens protested against the local administration in connection with the death
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 16:55 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 16:55 IST
India NewsGujaratIndoreDeath

