Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Gujarat couple heading to US through illegal means kidnapped in Azerbaijan; rescued with MEA’s help

The duo was kidnapped while on their way to the US with the help of agents who had promised them safe passage to America through illegal means, he informed.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 04:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 04:42 IST
India NewsGujaratAzerbaijan

Follow us on :

Follow Us