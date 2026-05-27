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Gujarat govt to rebuild hostel damaged in AI-171 crash; victims' kin seek memorial at site

The government will build a new ultra-modern hostel facility at the same site at an estimated cost of Rs 105 crore, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 07:29 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 07:29 IST
India NewsGujaratPlane CrashHostelmedical collegeAhemdabadrebuilding

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