Gujarat HC directs hospital to examine 12-yr-old girl raped by father over plea to terminate pregnancy

The court also directed the inspector of Dediapada police station to take the victim, who lives in a village in the tribal-dominated Dediapada taluka of Narmada district, to the hospital for the medical examination and "take care of the situation in a very proper manner."

The petitioner's lawyer had sought an urgent hearing in the matter, submitting that the victim was allegedly raped by her father and her mother subsequently approached the police following which an FIR was lodged on September 2.