Gujarat: Two IS-linked terrorists get imprisonment till 'last breath' for planning lone-wolf attacks

The duo, both operatives of Islamic State (IS), were arrested in October 2017 by the Gujarat ATS and were charged under Indian Penal Code sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 121-A (sedition) and 125 (waging war against any Asiatic power in alliance with India), apart from sections 17, 18, 19 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).