150 teachers dismissed for unauthorised absence since 2019, Gujarat assembly told

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Wednesday informed the legislative assembly that 150 schoolteachers have been dismissed from service since 2019 for unauthorised absence.

Of these, 134 teachers of government-run and grant-in-aid schools were sacked between 2019 and 2022, while the services of 16 others were terminated in recent months for unauthorisedly skipping work, state Education Minister Kuber Dindor told the House.

On the first day of the assembly’s three-day monsoon session here on Wednesday, Congress MLA Kanti Kharadi, who represents the Danta seat in Banaskantha district, sought to know the number of schoolteachers from Patan and Banaskantha districts getting salaries despite living abroad.