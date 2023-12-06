16 countries have confirmed to be partners for 10th edition of the VGSS so far: Officials

Ahmedabad: As many as 16 countries and 14 organisations have so far confirmed to be partners for the upcoming 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit next month, officials said Wednesday.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024, being organised on the theme of ‘Gateway to the Future’, will have Japan, Finland, Morocco, Republic of Korea, Mozambique, Estonia, UAE, Australia, UK, Netherlands, Norway, Nepal, Thailand, Bangladesh, Germany, and Egypt as partner countries, said a government release.

The 10th edition of the investors’ summit is scheduled to take place from January 10-12, 2024, at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Among partner organisations are American Chamber of Commerce in India (AMCHAM India), Canada India Foundation, EPIC India-University of Chicago, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Indo-Canadian Chamber of Commerce (ICCC), and Indo-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.