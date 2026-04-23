Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

16 workers injured in major fire at chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch

The blaze erupted around 1 pm at Metropolitan Eximchem Pvt Ltd, located in the Jhagadia Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) area, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Meena said.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 11:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 April 2026, 11:00 IST
India NewsGujarat

Follow us on :

Follow Us