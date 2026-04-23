<p>Jhagadia: At least 16 workers were injured after a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Gujarat">Gujarat's</a> Bharuch district on Thursday afternoon, officials said.</p>.<p>The blaze erupted around 1 pm at Metropolitan Eximchem Pvt Ltd, located in the Jhagadia Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) area, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Meena said.</p>.<p>At least 16 workers suffered injuries and were admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment. No fatalities have been reported so far, he said.</p>.<p>Emergency response teams and local police personnel rushed to the site after being alerted about the incident. Fire tenders and ambulances are also stationed at the spot, Meena said.</p>.Fact-Check | Viral video of fire at Delhi fish market shared as ‘Indian drone factory supplying Israel’ on blaze.<p>Efforts to douse the fire are still underway, he added.</p>.<p>In addition to the fire brigade personnel from Jhagadia, two fire tenders from the disaster prevention and management centre in Ankleshwar were deployed to assist in controlling the blaze, an official added.</p>.<p>Visuals from the scene showed thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky, visible from a considerable distance. </p>