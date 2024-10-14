17, including four Taiwanese nationals arrested for running 'digital arrest' cyber fraud gang

The Taiwan natives have been identified as Mu Chi Sung, 42, Chang Hu Yun, 33, Wang Chun Wei, 26, and Shen Wei, 35. They were arrested from Delhi and Bengaluru. Police said that the Taiwanese had allegedly "rented" bank accounts from several agents and facilitated technical expertise. The police found a new modus operandi of racket. They were using rooted mobiles, which connected to routers passing OTP links of various bank accounts to Taiwanese Gmail IDs.

Later, technical analysis revealed that more than 120 mobiles were connected to it and such setups were operational in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The team raided various locations in these cities and arrested one of the prime accused identified as Saif Haider. He is alleged to have been in direct contact with one of the Taiwanese citizens.

Police have recovered Rs 12.75 lakh in cash, 761 SIM cards, 120 mobile phones, 96 cheque books, 92 debit and credit cards and 42 bank passbooks related to accounts taken on rent to make transactions.

The Taiwanese nationals are alleged to have integrated online wallets in their system. They would receive money from victims and transfer them to different bank accounts as well as crypto accounts in Dubai using this app.