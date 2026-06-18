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17-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Ahmedabad; probe on

The society's security guard spotted the boy lying in the common area and alerted residents.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 10:45 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsGujaratAhmedabadNEETSuicide

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