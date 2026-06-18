17-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Ahmedabad; probe on

<p>Ahmedabad: A 17-year-old boy scheduled to appear in the NEET (UG) re-exam allegedly committed suicide by jumping from his sixth-floor flat at a building in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ahmedabad">Ahmedabad</a> early on Thursday, police said.</p><p>No suicide note has been recovered, they said.</p><p>"Around 2.55 am, the boy, a NEET aspirant, jumped from the sixth-floor balcony of his apartment in B block of Aristo Anandam flat in the Tragad area of Ahmedabad," Sabarmati inspector Y R Vaghela told PTI.</p>.18-yr-old NEET aspirant, Akanksha Chaturvedi dies by suicide over re-exam stress.<p>The society's security guard spotted the boy lying in the common area and alerted residents. The teenager was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.</p><p>The body was later sent for a post-mortem examination.</p><p>The deceased was scheduled to appear in the NEET re-examination scheduled on June 21. He had scored good marks in his previous exams, Vaghela said.</p><p>The boy lived with his mother and younger brother in Ahmedabad, while his father, an advocate, resided in Surat following the couple's separation, he added.</p><p>Family members have not indicated that he was under any mental stress, and no suicide note was recovered from the scene, Vaghela said, adding that further investigation is underway.</p><p>A fresh National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is scheduled on June 21 after the National Testing Agency cancelled the earlier exam held on May 3 following allegations of a paper leak.</p>