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17 years old NEET aspirant dies by suicide, police say family unaware of any stress

The boy cut through the pigeon net from the window and jumped from his flat. The boy was rushed to the hospital, but due to severe internal injuries, he succumbed to his injuries.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 15:58 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 15:58 IST
India NewsNEETSuicidePaper LeakNEET exam failure

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