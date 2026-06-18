17 years old NEET aspirant dies by suicide, police say family unaware of any stress

<p>Ahmedabad: A 17-year-old boy who was to appear to the NEET (UG) re-examination to be held in three days allegedly died by suicide by jumping from his sixth-floor flat in multi-storied building in Ahmedabad on Thursday.</p><p>Police said the preliminary investigation suggested that the boy had not shared with anyone whether he was under stress or worried following the cancellation of the NEET examination due to the paper leak.</p>.'Stay calm, ignore noise on social media': NTA's message to NEET-UG candidates ahead of re-exam.<p>Police said the initial inquiry has not revealed any concrete reason that could explain what drove the boy to take the extreme step. The family members have denied any pressure to perform well in the written test.</p><p>Police said that the boy, a resident of New Ranip rea, was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination slated to be held on June 21. This is a re-rest necessitated after widespread leak of question papers.</p><p>"We recorded the statement of the boy's maternal uncle and found that he had recently filled the form for pharmacy course as well. He said that the boy had done well in the previous year's NEET and was confident to do well this time as well. He has also told us that the boy showed confidence and there was no sign of him under pressure," assistant commissioner of police, L Division, DV Rana said.</p>.'Sorry for being a burden': 23-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Dehradun.<p>He said that the boy cut through the pigeon net from the window and jumped from his flat. The boy was rushed to the hospital, but due to severe internal injuries, he succumbed to his injuries. </p><p>Police said that they were investigating other angles which could have forced him to take his life. He was living with his younger brother and mother while his father, a lawyer, lives in Surat.</p><p>Police have not found any suicide note at the residence. They have seized the boy's laptop as part of the investigation into the case, which has been registered as an accidental death at Sabarmati Police Station.</p><p>The boy had appeared for the NEET examination on May 3 and told his family that he had performed well. He did not share with anyone, including his parents, maternal uncle, or any other person that he was under stress or worried after the examination was canceled,"the Sabarmati Police stated in a press note. </p>