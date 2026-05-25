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2 women killed, 20 persons injured as bus overturns in Gujarat's Rajkot

The bus, carrying as many as 60 devotees, left Gondal on Sunday morning for visits to religious places, including Bagdana.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 11:38 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 11:38 IST
India NewsGujaratRajkotBus accident

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