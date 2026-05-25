2 women killed, 20 persons injured as bus overturns in Gujarat's Rajkot

<p>Rajkot: A woman and her daughter-in-law were killed and about 20 others injured after a private bus ferrying devotees to religious places overturned near Gondal town in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gujarat">Gujarat</a>'s Rajkot district early on Monday, police said.</p><p>The accident occurred near Vorakotda village in Gondal taluka at around 4.30 am when the bus driver attempted to reverse the vehicle to give way to an oncoming truck on a narrow single-lane road, an official said.</p><p>The bus, carrying as many as 60 devotees, left Gondal on Sunday morning for visits to religious places, including Bagdana. The incident took place on Monday when the devotees were returning, according to police.</p>.9 killed, 80 injured after bus carrying marriage party overturns in Jharkhand's Latehar.<p>The driver lost control while reversing the vehicle, and the bus overturned into a roadside field situated below the elevated road, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Rajkot Rural, Prakhar Kumar said.</p><p>"The road is narrow, and both vehicles could not cross simultaneously. The bus driver reversed to give way to the truck but misjudged the distance, causing the vehicle to overturn into the field," he said.</p><p>Two women seated near a window sustained fatal head injuries after the bus overturned into the rocky field. Nearly 20 passengers suffered minor injuries, while others escaped unhurt, Kumar said.</p><p>The deceased have been identified as Shantaben Makwana and her daughter-in-law Manjuben Makwana, both residents of Gondal.</p><p>Further investigation is underway, and action against the driver will be decided after completion of the probe, the police added.</p>