20-year-old student dies by suicide in Gujarat; students protest alleging college's negligence

<p>Ahmedabad: A 20-year-old third year student of computer science engineering at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sardar-vallabhbhai-patel">Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel</a> National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) in Surat allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the second floor of his hostel balcony. </p><p>The student, Advait Nair, originally from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a>, had taken admission on NRI seat as his parents are settled in Oman. According to Surat police, Nair jumped off his hostel balcony, Bhabha Bhavan hostel, on Sunday night at around 11:15 for reasons not immediately known.</p><p>The incident sparked students' protest against the administration while alleging negligence. The students have alleged "unresponsive ambulance service and the treatment was delayed due procedures" led to the tragic death of the Nair.</p><p>"The ambulance took more than 30 minutes to reach the hospital which was located barely half-a-km. The staff and doctors at the hospital further delayed in the pretext of following procedure. The doctor also arrived late. It was nothing but sheer negligence of our college and hospital authorities," said a student said while requested not to be quoted.</p><p>According to reports, Nair had not been attending classes regularly for the past couple of months, yet the institute allegedly failed to notice his consistent absence. Despite attempts, SVNIT officials refused to comment. </p><p>Meanwhile, following the students' protest since Monday, the chief warden resigned from his position. The local police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation to determine the reason behind the incident.</p>