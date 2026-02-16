<p>Ahmedabad/Vadodara: More than 25 schools in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gujarat">Gujarat's</a> Ahmedabad and Vadodara districts received bomb threat emails on Monday, following which the campuses were evacuated and search operations were undertaken, officials said.</p>.<p>Nothing suspicious has been found so far, they said.</p>.Maximum professors of practice hired in Tamil Nadu followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat: UGC Data.<p>More than 15 schools in Ahmedabad and 11 in Vadodara received bomb threat emails, the officials said.</p>.<p>After being alerted, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams rushed to carry out searches, police officials said. </p>