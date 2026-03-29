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3.1 magnitude tremor hits Amreli in Gujarat; 2nd in six days in Saurashtra region

A similar tremor of 3.2 magnitude had hit the Saurashtra region’s Rajkot district on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 16:21 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 16:21 IST
India NewsGujaratEarthquakeTremorsSaurashtraAmreli

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