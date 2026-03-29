<p>Amreli: A 3.1 magnitude tremor hit Amreli district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gujarat">Gujarat</a> on Sunday, with no reports of casualties or damage to property, officials said.</p>.<p>The tremor was recorded at 4.10 pm with its epicentre located about 42 km south-southeast of Amreli in the Saurashtra region at a shallow depth of 11.6 km, said the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research.</p>.<p>Nobody was injured, nor was there any property damage due to the tremor, said officials.</p>.Three lion cubs die in 3 days in Gujarat's Amreli; nine felines to undergo tests.<p>A similar tremor of 3.2 magnitude had hit the Saurashtra region’s Rajkot district on Tuesday.</p>.<p>“Many mild tremors have been experienced in Amreli in the past few days. Sarpanch of Mityala village confirmed that Sunday’s tremor was significantly felt,” said Savarkundla <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/member-of-legislative-assembly">Member of Legislative Assembly</a> Mahesh Kaswala.</p>.<p>He said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had assured him that a technical team would be sent to Amreli for further inspection.</p>