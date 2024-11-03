Home
3.4 magnitude tremor hits Kutch in Gujarat; no casualty

The tremor was recorded at 3.58 am with its epicentre located 53 km north-north east of Lakhpat, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 04:05 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 04:05 IST
India NewsGujaratEarthquakeKutch

