34-year-old villager killed by lions in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district; second incident in two days raises alarm

<p>Ahmedabad: A day after a migrant worker was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/lions-kill-migrant-worker-in-amreli-graphic-video-sends-shockwaves-4041137">killed in a lion attack in Amreli</a>, a similar incident was reported from the neighbouring Bhavnagar district, sending shockwaves across the region. The body of a 34-year-old villager was discovered in shrubs, with only the head intact. Officials suspect that Asiatic lions had eaten the remaining body parts.</p><p>Forest officials said that the severed body of Nagjibhai Premjibhai Gujariya, a resident of Gadhada village in Mahua taluka of Bhavnagar district, was found Wednesday morning at around 10:30 AM. The spot where the body was found was close to the road to locally popular Pingaleshwar Mahadev temple.</p>.Watch: Pet lion escapes, attacks woman, 2 kids in Pakistan's Lahore.<p>According to locals, Gujariya, a daily wager, didn't return home last night after finishing his work. It is suspected that he was attacked while on his way home sometime on Tuesday night. During search by the local and forest officials, his clothes and remains were found in a shrub. </p><p>The area falls in Mahua Wildlife Range under Shetrunji Division. Deputy Conservation of Forests (DFO) Chirag Amin told DH that the incident was suspected to be a case of a lion attack. He added that an investigation was underway to determine exactly what happened. </p>.Gujarat High Court warns Yusuf Pathan of punitive damages for encroachment.<p>Earlier on Tuesday, the body of Prakash Chandra, a native of Uttarakhand, was found in similar condition near Kovaya village in Rajula taluka of Amreli district. He was working as a cook in a restaurant. </p><p>The incident has sent shockwaves across the region, with graphic videos from the scene circulating widely on social media. Wildlife activists and conservation enthusiasts have described the incidents as both "alarming and tragic."</p>