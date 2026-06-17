Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

34-year-old villager killed by lions in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district; second incident in two days raises alarm

Deputy Conservation of Forests (DFO) Chirag Amin told DH that the incident was suspected to be a case of a lion attack.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 16:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2026, 16:08 IST
India NewsGujaratLionattackKilled

Follow us on :

Follow Us