4 out of 5 appointed to Gujarat Waqf board linked to BJP

The Gujarat government has recently appointed five individuals to the state Wakf Board after a period of dissolution lasting almost 10 months.

Out of these five members, four are affiliated with the BJP, while the remaining one member is from the Congress party- Jamalpur MLA Imran Khedawala.

Since there is no Muslim MP from Gujarat, the government has chosen Sofia Jamalbhai, an independently elected member of Godhra Municipality, to serve on the board. Sofia is an active BJP worker who contested the election for Godhra Nagar Palika as an independent candidate, but also supported the BJP in ruling the Godhra Nagar Palika.

Previously, the late Congress MP Ahmed Patel held the position of a parliamentary representative in this governing body, which oversees approximately 14,000 properties in Gujarat.



According to a notification from the state's Legal Department dated November 7, Radiologist Mohsin Lokhandwala has been appointed to fill a vacancy that was originally intended for a professional town planner. He holds the position of BJP state minority wing president