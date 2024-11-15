Home
4.2 magnitude earthquake recorded in north Gujarat's Patan district; no damage

The quake was recorded at 10:15 pm with its epicentre located 13 km south south-west of Patan, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 18:26 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 18:26 IST
