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5 lions dead in Gir; 2 cubs succumb to suspected viral infection, no outbreak: Gujarat govt

Babesia virus spreads through ticks and can cause weakness, coughing and nasal discharge in affected animals, he informed.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 09:43 IST
India NewsGujaratGir forestlion cubs

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