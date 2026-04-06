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57 girls from Ahmedabad hostel taken to hospital with suspected food poisoning

A total of 900 girls are currently staying in the hostel, the official said.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 20:15 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 20:15 IST
India NewsGujaratAhmedabadFood Poisoning

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