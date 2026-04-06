<p>Ahmedabad: At least 57 girls from a hostel in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ahmedabad">Ahmedabad</a> were taken to the hospital due to suspected food poisoning on Sunday, a civic official said.</p>.<p>Currently, 18 of them are admitted, and all are in stable condition, he said.</p>.<p>Dr Bhavin Solanki, medical officer of health at Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), said 57 girls from Saurashtra Patel girls hostel in the Memnagar area experienced abdominal pain, diarrhoea and vomiting in the afternoon.</p>.175 people fall ill after consuming 'contaminated' food in Jharkhand.<p>They were taken to Sterling Hospital. He said that 18 of them have been admitted, while others are under medical observation.</p>.<p>A total of 900 girls are currently staying in the hostel, the official said.</p>.<p>Citing initial reports, he said that a few girls had consumed fast food from outside, while some of them had also eaten meals at the hostel.</p>.<p>“A team of AMC officials has collected food samples, and we will get a clear picture after the investigation,” said Solanki.</p>