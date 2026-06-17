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6 killed, 20 injured as bus crashes into truck on highway in Vadodara

The truck had been parked on the roadside as its driver was checking tyre pressure when the speeding bus hit it from behind, he said.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 05:39 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 05:39 IST
India NewsGujaratVadodaraBus accidentHighway

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