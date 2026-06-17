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8 killed, 26 injured as private bus from Rajasthan crashes into parked truck in Gujarat's Vadodara

According to police, the truck driver had stopped the vehicle to check tyre pressure when the speeding bus collided with it from the rear side.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 16:46 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 16:46 IST
India NewsGujaratRajasthanRoad accident

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