8 killed, 26 injured as private bus from Rajasthan crashes into parked truck in Gujarat's Vadodara

<p>Vadodara: Eight people were killed -- all but one were passengers -- and 26 others injured after a private luxury bus coming from Rajasthan rammed into a stationary truck on a highway in Gujarat's Vadodara district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.</p>.<p>The bus driver was among those killed in the crash on the Vadodara-Halol Highway. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/road-accident">accident</a> occurred near Kotambi village on Vadodara city outskirts at around 4 am when the bus, travelling from Rajasthan towards Surat, crashed into the truck parked on the roadside, officials said.</p>.<p>"Eight people died, while 26 others were injured in the accident. While six of them were killed on the spot, two injured passengers succumbed during treatment later in the day. The bus driver was among those who lost their lives," Vadodara Superintendent of Police Sushil Agrawal told reporters in the evening.</p>.Maharashtra: 6 killed, 1 injured as car collides with motorcycle.<p>Most of the passengers on board the bus were from adjoining <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan">Rajasthan</a>, Agrawal said.</p>.<p>According to police, the truck driver had stopped the vehicle to check tyre pressure when the speeding bus collided with it from the rear side.</p>.<p>Several passengers were trapped in the mangled bus after the collision. Teams of the police, fire brigade and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out rescue operations and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals, they said.</p>.<p>Agrawal said the truck driver was rounded up and the process to place him under arrest was underway. </p>