A day after his wife's arrest, AAP rallies behind its firebrand tribal MLA in Gujarat

Vasava is one of the five MLAs of AAP. He won from Dediapada seat in the tribal-dominated Narmada district. He is the working president of AAP and legislative party leader of AAP in the Gujarat assembly.

On November 2, he was booked for allegedly threatening forest officials and firing a round in the air at his residence in Dediapada. His wife Shakuntala, personal assistant Jitu, and Ramesh Vasava, co accused in the case, were arrested by the local police on Friday.

Vasava and others have been booked for rioting, extortion, assault and threatening a public servant in discharge of his duty and sections of arms act. FIR stated that the dispute arose after forest officials asked one of the accused Ramesh Vasava to clear a farm land which allegedly belongs to the government.

However, the AAP MLA and other accused claimed otherwise and sought compensation for destroying the standing crop of Ramesh. On October 30, Vasava is reported to have summoned the forest officials and threatened them against clearing the land. The FIR stated that Vasava and other accused abused the forest officials and assaulted one of them.